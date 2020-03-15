BitRent Hits Market Cap of $5,184.61 (RNTB)

BitRent (CURRENCY:RNTB) traded 66.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. BitRent has a market capitalization of $5,184.61 and approximately $2.00 worth of BitRent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitRent has traded down 73.4% against the US dollar. One BitRent token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, OTCBTC, HitBTC and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitRent Token Profile

BitRent launched on September 28th, 2017. BitRent’s total supply is 941,988,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 841,738,500 tokens. BitRent’s official Twitter account is @bit_rent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitRent is /r/BitRent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitRent’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrent. The official website for BitRent is bitrent.io.

Buying and Selling BitRent

BitRent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates, Bit-Z, HitBTC and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitRent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitRent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

