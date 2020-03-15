BitTube (TUBE) Market Cap Tops $1.02 Million

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. BitTube has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $3,784.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 47.1% against the dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00715165 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006645 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000126 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000672 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 244,900,829 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube .

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.