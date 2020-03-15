bitUSD Price Hits $0.59 on Major Exchanges (BITUSD)

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One bitUSD token can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00011045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. Over the last week, bitUSD has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. bitUSD has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $17.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.78 or 0.02301004 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00193903 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00039302 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000193 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00029584 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00112127 BTC.

bitUSD Token Profile

bitUSD was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,155,170 tokens. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares. The official website for bitUSD is bit.ly/BitShares_USD. The official message board for bitUSD is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling bitUSD

bitUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

