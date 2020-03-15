Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Short Interest Update

Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the February 13th total of 2,400,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 982,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $839,749.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,354,166.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Black Knight by 110.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 52,616 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Black Knight by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,897,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,858,000 after acquiring an additional 30,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

BKI traded up $3.28 on Friday, reaching $65.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,182,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,602. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.10. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Black Knight has a 52-week low of $51.95 and a 52-week high of $76.44.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.98 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 13.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Knight will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKI shares. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Knight Equity lowered shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

