Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 24,069 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,069 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 22,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in Cerner by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Cerner by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Cerner by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Cerner by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. Cfra lifted their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cerner from to in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Cerner from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.26.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $64.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerner news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $15,102,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $1,373,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

