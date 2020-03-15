Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 50,621 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 213.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,621 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,819,000 after acquiring an additional 247,002 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,652,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,649,000 after acquiring an additional 110,015 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $2,241,000. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 954,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,477,000 after acquiring an additional 33,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $77.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.52 and its 200 day moving average is $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $68.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.443 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.18%.

CNI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.21.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

