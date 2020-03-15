Blair William & Co. IL Buys 27,410 Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 924,755 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,410 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 1.03% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BDSI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 668.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,111,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 966,651 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 470.3% during the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 654,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 539,742 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter valued at $2,488,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter valued at $2,457,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,873,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after acquiring an additional 341,106 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 556,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,199.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $6,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,136,395 shares of company stock valued at $13,597,815. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BDSI stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $369.73 million, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.46.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

