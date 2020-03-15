Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $171.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.17. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $153.61 and a 52-week high of $211.15.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

