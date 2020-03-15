Blair William & Co. IL Has $6.84 Million Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,585 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.06% of J M Smucker worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 963.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SJM. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.36.

SJM stock opened at $103.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. J M Smucker Co has a 1 year low of $98.27 and a 1 year high of $128.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.31.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. J M Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.