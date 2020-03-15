Blair William & Co. IL Increases Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC opened at $314.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.29 and a 12 month high of $385.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $356.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.33. The firm has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.20.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 209 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total value of $76,343.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,770.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total value of $1,084,464.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,680,406.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock worth $7,515,370. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

