Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stake in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.23% of Glaukos worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,577,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $194,844,000 after purchasing an additional 750,479 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Glaukos by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,205,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,664,000 after buying an additional 124,963 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Glaukos by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,081,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,883,000 after buying an additional 109,971 shares during the period. Interwest Venture Management Co. boosted its position in Glaukos by 8,827.5% during the 4th quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. now owns 1,013,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,198,000 after buying an additional 1,002,013 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Glaukos by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,631,000 after buying an additional 107,198 shares during the period.

Shares of GKOS opened at $40.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.25. Glaukos Corp has a twelve month low of $32.48 and a twelve month high of $84.65.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. Glaukos had a net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $65.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos Corp will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GKOS shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.22.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

