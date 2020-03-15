Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Holdings in Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,546 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 6.63% of Airgain worth $6,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 11,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $6.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.28 million, a P/E ratio of 68.90 and a beta of 1.90. Airgain Inc has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AIRG shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Airgain from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley upgraded Airgain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair cut Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Airgain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

In related news, Director James K. Sims acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $39,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

