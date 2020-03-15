Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 3,213 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 69,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $686,000. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IP. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

International Paper stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.77.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

In other news, Director Ray G. Young purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $160,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $687,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,710.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

