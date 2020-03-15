Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 93.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,958 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.18% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 140,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 92,486 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 518,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,505,000 after purchasing an additional 90,604 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 30,426 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.33. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, major shareholder Viking Global Performance Llc sold 4,912,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $122,724,217.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $333,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,889,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,697,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,534,321 shares of company stock worth $140,014,479 in the last ninety days. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

