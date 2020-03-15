Blair William & Co. IL Sells 18,380 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,380 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $5,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $703,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $14,841,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $624,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 85,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 22,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1,421.6% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 14,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

NYSE:FNF opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average of $45.36. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $32.24 and a 52 week high of $49.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.