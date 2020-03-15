Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,256 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Baidu were worth $6,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Baidu by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $100.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.93. Baidu Inc has a 12-month low of $93.39 and a 12-month high of $186.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.62, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.72.

BIDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. BOCOM International downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.50 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.79.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

