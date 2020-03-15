BLAST Hits 1-Day Volume of $11.00 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last week, BLAST has traded down 24% against the US dollar. BLAST has a market cap of $118,065.62 and approximately $11.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006272 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000036 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000076 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000113 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 559,673,656 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

