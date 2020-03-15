BlockCAT Hits Market Cap of $63,448.94 (CAT)

BlockCAT (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 351.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One BlockCAT token can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX and Radar Relay. BlockCAT has a total market cap of $63,448.94 and $145.00 worth of BlockCAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BlockCAT has traded up 329.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.69 or 0.02298465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00192365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00038741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000193 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00029550 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00111444 BTC.

BlockCAT was first traded on July 5th, 2017. BlockCAT’s total supply is 9,200,151 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,360,121 tokens. BlockCAT’s official Twitter account is @blockcatio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockCAT’s official website is blockcat.io. The Reddit community for BlockCAT is /r/blockcat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BlockCAT is medium.com/blockcat.

BlockCAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockCAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockCAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockCAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

