BLOCKv (VEE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.26 Million

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One BLOCKv token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Upbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BLOCKv has traded 46% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.01 or 0.02275001 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00193580 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00039198 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000191 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00029540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00111888 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

BLOCKv’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io.

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, OKEx, Ethfinex, Tidex, Bancor Network, Upbit, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

