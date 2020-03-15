Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,122 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 1.3% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $28,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after buying an additional 2,832,137 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 586.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $219,935,000 after buying an additional 576,784 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2,552.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 265,755 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after buying an additional 255,734 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,005,192,000 after buying an additional 222,115 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,568,424,000 after buying an additional 181,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on Boeing to $337.50 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Cfra lowered Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.35.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $15.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.20. 21,124,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,200,651. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $154.81 and a 1 year high of $398.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.83, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $306.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is -236.89%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

