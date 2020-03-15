Boeing (NYSE:BA) Receiving Very Negative Press Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Boeing (NYSE:BA) has trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Boeing earned a news impact score of -3.09 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the aircraft producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Boeing’s score:

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Vertical Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Vertical Group cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Boeing from $340.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.35.

Shares of BA traded up $15.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,124,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,200,651. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.34. Boeing has a 1-year low of $154.81 and a 1-year high of $398.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.