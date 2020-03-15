BoostCoin Trading Down 73.6% This Week (BOST)

BoostCoin (CURRENCY:BOST) traded down 63.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. BoostCoin has a market capitalization of $3,129.69 and approximately $33.00 worth of BoostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BoostCoin has traded 73.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BoostCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00007754 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003682 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000959 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000508 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00036620 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BoostCoin Coin Profile

BoostCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2014. BoostCoin’s total supply is 11,855,487 coins. BoostCoin’s official Twitter account is @boostcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BoostCoin is myboost.io.

Buying and Selling BoostCoin

BoostCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoostCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoostCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

