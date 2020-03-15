BOScoin (BOS) Hits Market Cap of $2.22 Million

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 29.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. BOScoin has a market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $100,181.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Kucoin and GDAC. In the last week, BOScoin has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOScoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00084688 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000070 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000287 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, GDAC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOScoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.