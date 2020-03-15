Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 12,225 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 586.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,225 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,138,000.

Shares of OEF opened at $124.07 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $111.88 and a 12 month high of $152.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.48 and its 200-day moving average is $138.83.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

