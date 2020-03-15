Boston Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,523.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,154,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027,477 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,338,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,183,000 after buying an additional 1,542,103 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 651.9% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 693,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,179,000 after buying an additional 601,057 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 794,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,628,000 after acquiring an additional 520,549 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 406.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 469,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,192,000 after acquiring an additional 376,984 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IGSB opened at $51.78 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.99 and a 200 day moving average of $53.73.

