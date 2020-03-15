Boston Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Prologis by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD opened at $77.82 on Friday. Prologis Inc has a 52 week low of $62.01 and a 52 week high of $99.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.00. The firm has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 64.05%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Prologis from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

