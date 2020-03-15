Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $1.90 Million Position in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NESTLE S A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $22,930,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 4.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,861,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,138,000 after purchasing an additional 110,230 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 64,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $1,116,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 23,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $97.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $284.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.48. NESTLE S A/S has a 12 month low of $92.67 and a 12 month high of $114.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.65.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSRGY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BNP Paribas lowered NESTLE S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NESTLE S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

