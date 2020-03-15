Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 424.6% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,917,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,681 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,116,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,020.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after acquiring an additional 106,490 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,115,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,739.4% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after acquiring an additional 98,729 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP opened at $90.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.87 and its 200-day moving average is $111.26. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $82.73 and a 12 month high of $118.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

