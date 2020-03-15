Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,465,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,662,267,000 after buying an additional 528,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,450,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,114,215,000 after purchasing an additional 186,285 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,454,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $939,547,000 after purchasing an additional 194,629 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,425,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $659,527,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,510,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $410,773,000 after purchasing an additional 64,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cowen cut Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.00.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 11,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total transaction of $3,196,388.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,475,937.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,068 shares of company stock valued at $33,334,060 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $236.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $216.09 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.11.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

