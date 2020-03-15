Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $2.91 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,994 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $75.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,562 shares of company stock valued at $873,650. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.64.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

