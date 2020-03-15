Boston Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,510 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KR. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Kroger by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its position in Kroger by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH grew its position in Kroger by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 42,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

In other Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $101,508.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,610.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,900 shares of company stock worth $426,412. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Kroger from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cfra raised their price objective on Kroger from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

NYSE KR opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.09. Kroger Co has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $33.70.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.