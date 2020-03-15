Boston Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 308.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,219,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,412,000 after purchasing an additional 920,462 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 12,499.9% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 845,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 839,241 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,880,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,502,000 after acquiring an additional 698,338 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 204.1% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 966,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,933,000 after acquiring an additional 648,416 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,104,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,144,979,000 after acquiring an additional 551,966 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $106.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $99.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $135.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.74.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $2,452,000.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,109,506.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total value of $2,952,790.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,608.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.17.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

