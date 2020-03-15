Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,756 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.47.

In related news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $328.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $413.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $292.53 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $92.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.