Boston Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,746 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Hologic by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.93.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $845,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.13 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

