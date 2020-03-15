Boston Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,189 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.75 and its 200 day moving average is $84.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.61 and a 12 month high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. Paychex’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

