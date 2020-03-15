Boston Private Wealth LLC Trims Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,771 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in PPL by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,463,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,433 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in PPL by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,704,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,694,000 after purchasing an additional 64,256 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PPL by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,438,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,379,000 after purchasing an additional 54,959 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in PPL by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,770,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,396,000 after purchasing an additional 27,038 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,460,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,291,000 after purchasing an additional 58,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.36.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PPL opened at $27.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average of $33.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. PPL Corp has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

