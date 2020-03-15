BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Short Interest Up 6.9% in February

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 802,300 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the February 13th total of 750,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 317,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,205,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 35,298 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 60,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BPMP traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.29. 334,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,420. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. BP Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $17.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average of $14.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.66.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 130.68% and a return on equity of 74.75%. The company had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BPMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

