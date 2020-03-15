BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,504 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $9,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at $520,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 45,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth about $2,559,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.10. BP plc has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BP plc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.37%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BP shares. Citigroup lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet cut BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.04.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.