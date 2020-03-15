Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Cut by Baupost Group LLC MA

Baupost Group LLC MA trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,000,000 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 2.8% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA owned about 0.25% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $256,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,262,135,000 after buying an additional 5,861,939 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,013,000 after buying an additional 3,140,646 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,827,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,420,000 after buying an additional 1,532,029 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,494,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,084,000 after buying an additional 1,992,824 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,662,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,574,000 after buying an additional 1,110,852 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMY opened at $54.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.25 and its 200 day moving average is $58.20. The company has a market capitalization of $124.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.78. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Gabelli initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

