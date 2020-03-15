BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 129,402 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,402 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 246.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 113.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $6.90 on Friday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.48.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 57.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

