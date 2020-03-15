BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 3,017 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 756.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 737,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $55.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.87 and its 200 day moving average is $102.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.02 and a twelve month high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. Hasbro had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Hasbro from to in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hasbro from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.82.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

