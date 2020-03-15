BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 144,197 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Cameco worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cameco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 65,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Cameco by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 14,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 146,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 59.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCJ. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

CCJ stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Corp has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.50 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.01.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. Cameco had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cameco Corp will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

