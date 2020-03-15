BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 11,846 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 74.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,846 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 31,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATO. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.55.

ATO stock opened at $100.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.40. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $90.51 and a 1-year high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.77 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

