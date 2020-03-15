BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 12,403 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 80.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,403 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,292,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,154,000 after acquiring an additional 123,424 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics to in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $919,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $3,134,482.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,766 shares of company stock worth $10,755,297. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $102.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.60 and its 200-day moving average is $102.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.82 and a beta of 1.72. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.90 and a twelve month high of $124.32.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

