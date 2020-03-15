BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys Shares of 21,300 Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,896,000 after buying an additional 353,231 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 854,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $130,493,000 after purchasing an additional 70,813 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 9.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 598,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,281,000 after purchasing an additional 53,657 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 273,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,729,000 after purchasing an additional 32,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

Shares of CRL stock opened at $128.93 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a fifty-two week low of $117.84 and a fifty-two week high of $179.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.21. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.46 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $1,187,731.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,214.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total value of $7,385,310.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,054 shares in the company, valued at $52,186,101.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,085 shares of company stock valued at $11,930,124. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CRL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.53.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.