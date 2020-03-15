BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,415 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTWO. National Pension Service lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 168,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,113,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the third quarter worth approximately $4,700,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,108,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,316,000 after acquiring an additional 80,138 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTWO. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.26.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $116.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.42. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12 month low of $87.97 and a 12 month high of $135.70.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

