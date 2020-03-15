BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 56,545 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 6,089.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,205,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,606,000 after buying an additional 1,185,997 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $65,391,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Garmin by 51.2% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,437,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,722,000 after purchasing an additional 486,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $530,350,000 after buying an additional 429,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,486,000. 47.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $77.34 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $72.38 and a 1-year high of $105.58. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.33.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 51.24%.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $64,763.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $249,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.20.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

