BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.06 Million Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 130,653 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.37 and a 52-week high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.44.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

