BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in FMC by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in FMC by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 16,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FMC. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. SpareBank 1 Markets AS boosted their price objective on FMC from to in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.72.

In other news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $30,828,526.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,124.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 398,909 shares of company stock valued at $39,879,894. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC stock opened at $88.05 on Friday. FMC Corp has a twelve month low of $70.62 and a twelve month high of $108.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.06.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

