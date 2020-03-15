BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.27 Million Position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 71.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,209 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 173,021 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its stake in Masco by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 22,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 46,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.27.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $39.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. Masco Corp has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,186,616.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,612.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $2,031,311.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at $12,106,293.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,576 shares of company stock worth $9,139,590 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

